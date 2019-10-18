Home

Corbin Lee Painter

Corbin Lee Painter Obituary
Corbin Lee Painter passed away on October 15, 2019.
Corbin is survived by his parents, Seth and Brittney Painter; sibling, Carson Painter; grandparents, Valerie Welker and Rex Fifer, Randy and Amy Painter, and Dave and Robin Davis; great grandparents, John and Sherry Welker; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his uncle, Keith Lee; great grandparents, Betty and Art Painter, Joe Dudley, Myrtle Dudley-Martin; Joyce and Larry Smith; and great great grandparents, Mary Jo and Bill Randall, and Margaret and Cecil Welker.
There will be a private family service.
Walker Funeral Home in Winchester is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerswinchester.com.
Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from Oct. 18 to Oct. 29, 2019
