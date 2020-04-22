Home

Curt Harshman


1930 - 2020
Curt Harshman Obituary
Curt Harshman, 89, of Spartanburg, passed away on April 21, 2020. He was married to Doris (Liette) for 62 years, wed July 4, 1957. He was born December 12, 1930, to Glen and Ruth (Slick) Harshman of Spartanburg, IN. He was number seven of sixteen children, of which three survive, Joyce (Jim) Atwood of FL, Max (Marilyn) Harshman of OH, and Patty (Carol) Stracener of IN; surviving in-laws Ruth Harshman of TN, Janice Harshman of IN, Margaret Wright of OH, and Rebecca Liette of OH, and several cousins, nieces and nephews. 
Curt worked at Spartan Casket Shell / York Casket for 36 years, and various jobs in the Spartanburg cemetery. He enjoyed his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, talking to everyone including strangers, and beating everyone at euchre. 
Curt leaves to cherish memory, his sons, Rex (Tonya) Harshman of Winchester, IN; Tom (Patty) Harshman of Spartanburg, IN; Grandchildren Terri Harshman of South Charleston, OH, Ashley (Broc) Cole of Centerville, IN, Stephanie (Jorden) Mifsud of Lynn, IN, Matt (Emily) Harshman of South Charleston, OH, and Braxton Harshman of Winchester, IN; Great-Grandchildren Blakeleigh Burns, Kason Mifsud, Tali Harshman, Trick Harshman, Jase Cole, Kade Mifsud.
Curt was preceded in death by his parents; brothers James, Bob, Bill, Dale and Johnny; sisters Catherine Parsons, Margaret Bryant, Mary Garner, JoAnn Gore, Mable Crawley, Phyllis Shull, and Linda Harshman.
A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family with Fr. Peter Logsdon officiating. 
Wilson Shook Funeral Home, Thomas Memorial Chapel of Lynn, IN has been entrusted with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to the Spartanburg Cemetery or Spartanburg Street Light Fund ? 7356 E 700 S, Lynn, IN 47355. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wilsonshookfh.com.
Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from Apr. 22 to Apr. 30, 2020
