Cynthia M. Wood, 53, of Winchester, Indiana passed away Thursday afternoon at Reid Hospital after a 19-year battle with cancer. She is survived by her husband of 29 years, Alfred Gaulin; Children: Elizabeth Gaulin, Danielle Driskill (Kevin), Lois Wood (Tracy), and Sandie Smith (Bert); Grandchildren: Markus and Rebecca Driskill, Brittany Dillion, and Johnathon Smith, and Rae'Ann Luker; Mother: Esther Marlette; Brothers: Kevin, Kenny, Louis, and Sister Missy; Nine Great-Grandchildren and fifteen Nieces and Nephews. She is proceeded in death by her sister Karen, her Father George, and her Nephew Nicholas.
She is survived by her sister-in-law, Patricia Collard and her best friend of 20 years, Peggi Bower.
Cynthia was born in Cranston, Rhode Island and moved to Indiana in November of 1996. She worked at Randolph Nursing Home as a CNA, Mcdonald's, Arby's, and the Village Pantry before being diagnosed with ovarian cancer in August of 2000.
Celebration of Life will be September 8, at PDK in Winchester 825 N. Residence Street, from 2 to 5 pm.
In lieu of flowers, she wished for donations to be made to the . We have made a GOFUNDME page just for this:www.gofundme.com/f/help-cyndie-to-help-children-fight-cancer.
Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from Aug. 28 to Sept. 5, 2019