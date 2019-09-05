Home

POWERED BY

Services
Zechar Bailey Funeral Home
1499 N Broadway
Greenville, OH 45331
(937) 548-4141
Resources
More Obituaries for Cynthia Sell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cynthia Sell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cynthia Sell Obituary
Cynthia Sell, 80 of Greenville passed away on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at 4:58 PM at Hospice of Miami County Care Center, Troy, Ohio. She was married to Charles Sell for over 61 years. She was a mother of Charles Jr. (Tammy), Jackie (Scott), and Barbara (Laryl). The grandmother Kyle and Kristen (Fiancée Ryan), and great grandmother of Nolan.
Services will be held on Monday, September 9, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, Greenville, Ohio with Pastor Richard Collins officiating. Burial will follow in Greenville Township Memorial Garden. The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM on Sunday, September 8, 2019 and 1 hour prior to the services on Monday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the or Hospice of Miami County.
Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com.
Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from Sept. 5 to Sept. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cynthia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now