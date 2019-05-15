Guest Book View Sign Service Information Walker Funeral Home 248 E South St Winchester , IN 47394 (765)-584-3231 Send Flowers Obituary

D. Pauline Cassady 91, formerly of Winchester, Indiana, died at miller's merry manor in Garrett, Indiana on Monday morning, May 13th, 2019. Pauline was born June 27th, 1927 to William L. And Della E. (Sadie) Lester Bertram, in Sunnybrook, Kentucky, but she spent most of her childhood in Jamestown, Tennessee. Her family then migrated to Winchester, Indiana in the early 1940's.

On June 6th, 1946, she married the love of her life. . .Arthur R. Cassady, shortly after he returned from serving in the army during WWII. She enjoyed golfing, playing cards and socializing with her many friends, but most of all enjoyed being around her family.

Pauline worked at several Winchester businesses and most recently had her own business where she prepared taxes and payroll for small companies. She was also a member of the Winchester Methodist Church and Delta Theta Tau Sorority.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Art, her parents and her sisters Evelyn Diggs and Estalee Whitesel, and lifelong friend Elsie Jennings.

Pauline is survived by her daughters, Terri Gardt of Garrett, Sharen Thornburg of Garrett and Karen Pennington of Louisville, Kentucky, as well as her grandchildren, Leesa Gardt, Yvonne Pennington and Nicole Pennington, great-grandchildren, Joel and Jayda, a nephew Jeff Whitesel of Louisville, her god daughter, Linda Rogers and many wonderful and crazy Bertram and Lester cousins!

Burial arrangements have been made with Walker Funeral Home of Winchester; there will be no service, but a celebration of Pauline's life will be scheduled in Winchester for early summer. Donations can be made to Alzheimer's/Dementia organizations.

