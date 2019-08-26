|
Dallas C Swindell, age 88, went to his Heavenly Home on Aug 23, 2019.
He was born April 25, 1931 to parents Martin Swindell and Gertrude (Barnes) Swindell in Sparta, Tennessee. In 1950, Dallas came to Winchester, Indiana at the age of 19, to work at Anchor Hocking Glass, where he worked for 40 years. In 1951, he married the love of his life, Edith Lee (Clark) Swindell of Walling, Tennessee, and they settled in Winchester, IN and made a good life there. They were parents to one Daughter, Mary.
Dallas was a kind, giving, thoughtful man and was truly a friend to all. He was known for having a beautiful and plentiful garden each year and was always generous to share with his family, friends and neighbors. He spent many wonderful times with his family on the lake. He enjoyed fishing and was content to be out on the lake in his boat, whether or not the fish were cooperating. Dallas was truly a family man. He loved and cherished his family and was happiest being with them. Dallas was a member of Chapelwood Baptist Church in Winchester.
He was preceded in death by his wife, the love of his life, Edith (Clark) Swindell. Their reunion now is a joyous one. Dallas was also preceded in death by his parents Martin and Gertrude (Barnes) Swindell and his Step father Ralston J Swindell, 2 Sisters: Birdie Ellen Gooch and Ruby Marcum, 1 brother Gerald Swindell.
His surviving family includes one Daughter Mary Clark (Husband Jeff) of Winchester, IN. 3 Grandchildren: Jenna Tudor of Pomaria, SC; Gabe Tudor (wife Rachel) of Wadsworth, Ohio; Justin Clark (wife Ashley) of Knoxville, Tennessee. 6 Great Grandchildren: Lily Tudor, Clayton Dallas Tudor, Addy Tudor, Will Tudor, Emery Clark, and Cooper Clark. Also survived by 6 Sisters: Margie Roberts of Quebec, TN ; Mollie Clark of Sparta, TN; Wanda Faye Huston (husband Tub) of Sparta, TN; Edna Moland (husband Dean) of Winchester; Barbara Dunn (husband Lloyd) of Doyle, TN; and Liz Wilson (husband Bob) of Spring Hill, TN, and one Brother Buford Swindell of Winchester. Also survived by a brother-in-law Freeman Gooch of Sparta and a brothers-in-law and sister-in-law Alton and Pearl Marcum of Walling, TN plus many beloved nieces and nephews.
Funeral arrangements are as follows: Visitation/calling at the Walker Funeral Home on Thursday August 29 from 4-7 pm. A funeral service is planned at 2:00 pm on Saturday, August 31 at Spring Hill the Baptist Church in Walling, TN with calling at the Church an hour before the funeral. Burial will be there in the cemetery.
Walker Funeral Home in Winchester is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerswinchester.com.
Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from Aug. 26 to Sept. 3, 2019