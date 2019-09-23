Home

Danny Edward Pepple


1945 - 2019
Danny Edward Pepple Obituary
Danny Edward Pepple, age 74 of Winchester and formerly of Connersville, went to heaven on Sunday, September 22, 2019.

Danny was born in Hillsdale, Michigan, March 8, 1945. He attended Pittsford School and was a member of the Wesleyan Holiness Church in Winchester. Danny had been employed at National Metal Products in Connersville.

In heaven he joined his beloved wife, Rosa "Rosie" Wolfe Pepple, whom he married June 24, 1972 in Andersonville; his parents: Clyde and Sarah Day Pepple; three brothers and three sisters.

Left behind to cherish his memories are his children: Cathy Robbins (Jim) of Lynn and Danny Jay Pepple (Julie) of Loyal, Wisconsin; his sister: Naomi Johnson(Arthur); his brother: Melvin Pepple; and a host of nieces, nephews and other loving family members.

The family will receive friends in Winchester on Tuesday evening, September 24, 2019 from 4:00 P.M. until 6:00 P.M. at Sparrow Creek Friends Church, 4030 W County Road, W 50 S, Winchester. A Celebration of Danny's Life will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Showalter Blackwell Long Funeral Home, Myers Chapel, Connersville. Interment will follow in Dale Cemetery. Friends may visit at the funeral home from 1 p.m. Wednesday until the time of service. For additional information or to leave condolences for the family please, visit www.ShowalterBlackwellLong.com.
Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from Sept. 23 to Oct. 1, 2019
