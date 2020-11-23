Danny J. Pittman, 71, of Winchester, passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020, at his home. He was born on February 14, 1949, in Winchester, to James and Marie (Wesley) Pittman.
Danny retired from Bestway Disposal. He enjoyed shooting pool, watching baseball, and doing yardwork.
Danny is survived by his wife, Lois (Lyons) Pittman of Winchester; son, Shane Pittman of Muncie; daughter, Sara Pittman of Winchester; three brothers, Larry Pittman of Yorktown, Ernie (Vickie) Pittman of Winchester, and Rick Pittman of Albany; three sisters, Lucille (Ernie) Phenis of Winchester, Janet (Bob) Whitted of Winchester, and Mildred Seibert of Winchester; two grandchildren, Logan Folkner and Hayden Pittman; several other grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Danny was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Don Pittman and Delmer Pittman.
A private family service to celebrate Danny's life will be at 6:00 p.m., on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at the Walker Funeral Home with Rev Russell Fraley officiating.
Friends and family may call from 4-6 p.m., on Wednesday, at the funeral home.
Walker Funeral Home in Winchester is entrusted with the arrangements.