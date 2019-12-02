|
|
Darrell Dean Norman, 70, commonly known as Buddy, of Modoc, Indiana passed away peacefully Friday evening, November 30, 2019, following an extended illness at Reid Health and Hospital of Richmond, IN. He was born July 7, 1949 in New Castle, Indiana the son of Russell Glen and Eva Elizabeth (Scott) Norman. He was a 1967 graduate of Union High School of Modoc, IN.
"Red" or "Buddy" to those that knew him best, was a lifelong farmer in Randolph County. He was fondly connected to the congregation of New Liberty Christian Church of Lynn, IN. He will be remembered as a special brother, uncle and friend. He enjoyed attending antique toy shows. He was most proud of his 1918 GMC Truck.
He leaves to cherish his memory three sisters, Sandra Retter of Lynn, IN, Connie Whitt of Lynn, IN and Marcha Cross of Modoc, IN; a brother, Jerome Lee Norman of Lynn, IN; several nieces and nephews; and his beloved canine friend, Lucky. He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Larry Scott.
The family will have private services. Family and friends may gather to share and remember from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Wilson Shook Funeral Home, Thomas Memorial Chapel of Lynn, IN. Burial will be at New Liberty Cemetery of Lynn, IN. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association. Envelopes will be provided at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wilsonshookfh.com.
Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from Dec. 2 to Dec. 10, 2019