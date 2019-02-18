Obituary Guest Book View Sign

David Brooke Berry, 78, of Winchester, passed away on Saturday, February 16, 2019, at Reid Hospital in Richmond. He was born on July 18, 1940, to Browning and Leona (Coats) Berry in Snow Hill, Indiana.

Dave worked for Anchor Hocking Glass for 8.5 years, then on to Overmyer for 30+ years, for a total of over 50 years on the road as a truck driver. He was an avid farmer and shared a love of camping and horseback riding with the love of his life, Barb. He was a 55-year member of the Phi Delta Kappa Fraternity. Dave also was a member of the Indiana Trail Riders and very active with the local 4-H club. He was a strong believer in the Quaker Manual and Trainers Choice. He always found the good in anyone he ever met. Dave adored and loved spending time with his granddaughter, Makenzi Brooke Berry.

Dave is survived by his wife Barb (Walters) Berry; his son, Jeff (Chrissy) Berry; granddaughter, Makenzi Brooke Berry; Step grandsons, Logan Melton and Devin Loudy; his sisters, Susan Hyre and Lucile Parker; his mother-in-law, Dorothy Martzell; and his brother-in-law, Ed Walters.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A service to celebrate Dave's life will be at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 21, 2019, at the Walker Funeral Home with Rev. Melissa Kleinschmidt officiating. Burial will follow at the Fountain Park Cemetery in Winchester.

Friends and family may call from 4-8 p.m. on Wednesday, February 20, as well as an hour before services on Thursday at the funeral home. There will be a Phi Delta Kappa Funeral Ritual preformed at 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Phi Delta Kappa Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 66, Winchester, IN 47394

Walker Funeral Home in Winchester is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerswinchester.com.

