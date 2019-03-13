David Lee Corbly, 65, a native of Union City, passed away March 6 at his home in Florida. He was born on July 29, 1953 to David & Carolyn "Sue" (Westfall) Corbly. He moved to Florida after graduating from Lincoln Tech in 1974. He worked as a Mechanic for the City of New Port Richey Public Works for 40 years; Retiring in 2015. He is survived by his partner of 43 years, Sharon Walton; His Daughter, Nicole of Savannah, GA; Sisters, Marcia Neeley and Husband, Eugene, of Union City, Christine Bradburn of Portland, IN, Patricia Moore of Sydney, OH. And many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Susan Bender. Services will be held at a later date in Union City. Condolences may be sent through dobiesfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from Mar. 13 to Mar. 21, 2019