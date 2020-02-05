|
David Ray Phillips, III, 50 of Farmland, IN passed away unexpectedly, early Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at IU Health, Ball Memorial Hospital of Muncie, IN. He was born December 7, 1969 in Muncie, IN the son of David R. Jr. and Linda (Phipps) Phillips Steele. He was a 1989 graduate of Monroe Central High School of Parker City, IN.
His wife, children and grandson were his life. David loved his work as a Corrections Officer, serving 10 years with New Castle Correctional Facility of New Castle, IN.
He leaves to cherish his memory his mother; a loving wife of 27 years, Michelle Dawn (Ludwig) Phillips; a daughter, Katelind Scarlett Phillips (fiancé, Ainhoa Weber) of Kannapolis, NC; two sons, Kaiser Nelson Phillips (wife, Morgan) of Kissimmee, FL and Khaner Lawrence Phillips of Farmland, IN; a brother, Tom Pullins (fiancé, Brandy) of Redkey, IN; a one and only, very special grandson, Noble Ray Phillips; his parents-in-law, Roy and Scarlett Ludwig of Farmland; a sister-in-law, Misti Ludwig (husband, Jerry Borrell) of Bolingbrook, IL; several uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father; a granddaughter, Piper Marie Sue Phillips; and his grandparents.
A memorial service to celebrate David's life will be 7:00 p.m. Friday, February 7, 2020 at Wilson Shook Funeral Homes, Thornburg Memorial Chapel of Parker City, IN. Family and friends may gather to share and remember from 4:00 p.m. to service time, Friday, at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Monroe Central Alumni Association, PO Box 69, Farmland, IN 47340. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wilsonshookfh.com.
Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from Feb. 5 to Feb. 13, 2020