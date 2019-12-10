|
It is with great sadness that the family of Deborah Buckles Fast, age 71, of Gainesville, GA, announce her passing away on Saturday, December 7, 2019.
Deborah will be lovingly remembered and missed. She is survived by her husband, Larry E. Fast of Gainesville, GA, her children, daughter Carisa Lewis Reilly (Richard J. Reilly, Jr), of Short Hills, NJ; daughter Elisabeth (Libby) Shelby (Bryan Hoffman), of Dallas, TX; son John Bentley Shelby, Jr. (Samantha), of Chicago, IL. Deborah will be fondly remembered as 'Grandma America' by her three grandchildren, Madeline Rebecca, Abigail Georgina and Robert Benjamin Whittall, by her sisters Kathalee Refner, of Hamilton, IN, and Teresa Barnard, of Petaluma, CA, and her many nieces and nephews. Deborah was preceded in death by her parents, Oris Jon and Barbara Ann Buckles, of Garrett, IN, sister Donnadee (Dee) Hohimer, of Ft. Myers, FL, and nephew Chad Burkey of Santa Clara, CA. Deborah was a devoted mother and grandmother, and enjoyed volunteering at her children's schools and leading Girl Scout Troops.
Perhaps her greatest passion was in the creative arts - she was an accomplished potter, and was an early 'cottage industry' ceramic artist. She learned to sew at an early age from her mother, making beautiful clothes for herself, friends, children and grandchildren, and passed on her skills and passion for sewing, knitting and crochet to them.
A service will be held at Memorial Park Funeral Home, 989 Riverside Drive in Gainesville, on January 4, 2020, with visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. A short memorial service will be held at 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Deborah Fast's name to the Gainesville, GA location of the Atlanta Botanical Garden: 1911 Sweetbay Drive, Gainesville, GA 30501, ATTN: Kaila Jackson 404-591-1575.
Memorial Park North Riverside Chapel, 989 Riverside Dr. is in charge of arrangements. Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from Dec. 10 to Dec. 19, 2019