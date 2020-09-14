Delbert L. Kaufman, age 93, of Fort Recovery, died September 12, 2020 at IU Health Jay Hospital, Portland, IN.
He was born August 15, 1927, in Union City, IN, to the late George and Ethel (Mosier) Kaufman. On April 5, 1953, he married the late Patricia (Atkinson) Kaufman, who died April 21, 2014.
Surviving are his children, Steve (Carol) Kaufman of Clayton, OH and Marcia (Jack) Staugler of Fort Recovery, OH; grandchildren, Krista, Pamela, Erica, Ashley & Jordan; great grandchildren, Landon, Madelyn, River, Whitley, Krew, Diem, & Sullivan; his siblings, Roberta Simmons and Madonna Key, both of Union City, IN; brother-in-law, Ira McNeely of Indianapolis, IN; and in-law, Lucy Atkinson of Monroe, IN.
Deceased are siblings, Ardith Webster and Evelyn McNeely; brothers-in-law, Bob Simmons, Donald Key, J.R. Hueber, and Bob Webster; and in-laws, Larry Atkinson and John (Carmen) Atkinson.
Delbert served his county as a U.S. Navy veteran of World War II. He was a member of the Fort Recovery United Methodist Church and the American Legion Post 345, both of Fort Recovery.
He retired from the former Westinghouse, Union City, IN and then worked part time at Wangler Ace Hardware, Fort Recovery.
Private family services are 10:30 am Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Brockman - Boeckman Funeral Home, Fort Recovery, with Rev. Jim Stilwell officiating. Burial will follow at Spring Hill Cemetery, Fort Recovery. Military graveside honors will be conducted by the American Legion, Fort Recovery.
Contributions can be made to the Veterans Plaza, Fort Recovery c/o the Fort Recovery Community Foundation, P.O. Box 52, Fort Recovery, OH 45846 or a charity of your choice
.
