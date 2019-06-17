Dolores R Patterson, 92, of Winchester, passed away on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Pine Knoll Rehabilitation Center surrounded by her loving family. She was born on March 13, 1927, in Indianapolis to Emmett and Irene (Burge) Gulley.
Dolores worked at Village Pantry for many years and sold Dutchmaid Clothing. She was a housewife and loving mother. She loved flower gardens, cats, and was a very creative artist.
She is survived by her three children, Ronald J. (Ann Miller) Patterson, Peggy (Floyd) Collins, and Jena "Jill" (Dennis) Cook; her four grandchildren, Scott (Michele) Patterson, Shawn (Brooke) Patterson; Derek (Special Friend Terri) Phelps, and Tiffany (Special Friend Eric) Treutlein; and 11 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James B. Patterson; a daughter, Tonnie Patterson.
A service to celebrate Dolores' life will be at 1:00 p.m., on Friday, June 21, 2019, at the Walker Funeral Home in Winchester, with Brian Riggs officiating. Burial will follow at Bear Creek Cemetery.
Friends and family can call from 5-7 p.m., on Thursday, June 20, and an hour prior to services on Friday, all at the funeral home.
Walker Funeral Home in Winchester is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerswinchester.com.
Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from June 17 to June 25, 2019