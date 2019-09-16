Home

Walker Funeral Home
248 E South St
Winchester, IN 47394
(765) 584-3231
Delores Tucker


1932 - 2019
Delores Tucker Obituary
Delores Tucker, 87, passed away peacefully in her sleep, on Monday, September 7, 2019. She was born June 16, 1932 in Alton IL, to Carl and Cecelia (Schmittling) Norris.
Delores retired from Anchor Hocking. She enjoyed crocheting.
Delores is survived by her children, Brenda (David) Lowman of Magnolia, TX, Sandra Simmons of Florence, AL, and Karen (Kenny) Westendorf of Kettering, OH; eight grandchildren, Tara Woolfe, Shelley Simmons, James Mathew Simmons, Jamie Fogle, Stephanie Westendorf, Kimberly Hayes, Brandy Evens, Christy Jenson, and Peaches Russell; 7 great grandchildren.
Delores was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Richard Tucker; her sister, Alice Grabowski; and brother Charles Norris.
A service to celebrate Delores' life will be at 1:00 p.m., on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at the Fountain Park Cemetery Chapel, with Father Peter Logsdon officiating.
Memorials may be name in Delores' name to , 50 E. 91st St STE 100, Indianapolis, IN 46240.
Walker Funeral Home in Winchester is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerswinchester.com.
Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from Sept. 16 to Sept. 24, 2019
