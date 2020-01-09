Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reichard Funeral Home
400 West Deerfield Road
Union City, IN 47390
(765) 964-3400
Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis Funk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis Eugene Funk


1948 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dennis Eugene Funk Obituary
Dennis Eugene Funk, 71, of Union City, Ohio passed away January 6, 2020 at his residence. He was born December 8, 1948 son of the late Sam and Ruth Albertson Funk.
He worked at Sheller-Globe Hardy's Division, and Ginny's Sports Shop which became Club 7 in Greenville. Dennis was also a United States Army veteran. He enjoyed playing softball and golf.
Dennis is survived by his brother, Richard Allen Funk of Union City, IN, nieces and nephews also.
He was preceded by his parents and brothers Jay and Bill Funk.
Visitation is 1-2 P.M Friday January 10, 2019 at the Reichard Funeral Home Inc., 400 W. Deerfield Rd, Union City, IN. Services are 2 P.M. Friday also at the funeral home with Rev. Geoff Grow officiating. Burial will follow in the Union City Cemetery.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.reichardfh.com.
Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from Jan. 9 to Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dennis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -