Dennis Eugene Funk, 71, of Union City, Ohio passed away January 6, 2020 at his residence. He was born December 8, 1948 son of the late Sam and Ruth Albertson Funk.
He worked at Sheller-Globe Hardy's Division, and Ginny's Sports Shop which became Club 7 in Greenville. Dennis was also a United States Army veteran. He enjoyed playing softball and golf.
Dennis is survived by his brother, Richard Allen Funk of Union City, IN, nieces and nephews also.
He was preceded by his parents and brothers Jay and Bill Funk.
Visitation is 1-2 P.M Friday January 10, 2019 at the Reichard Funeral Home Inc., 400 W. Deerfield Rd, Union City, IN. Services are 2 P.M. Friday also at the funeral home with Rev. Geoff Grow officiating. Burial will follow in the Union City Cemetery.
Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from Jan. 9 to Jan. 16, 2020