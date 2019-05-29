Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Devin Edward Wayne Stewart. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Devin Edward Wayne Stewart, 18, passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019.

Devin was born September 18, 2000. He was a member of the class of 2019 at Winchester Community High School. He was a proud member of the Force, Jazz Band, and IPA. Devin was an avid gamer, a love he shared with his father from a young age. He in return shared that love with his brothers, sisters, cousins and friends. He shared a sense of humor with his mother and loved cracking jokes. He could make a silent room fill with laughter at will and with ease.

He is survived his father Dave Stewart (Beth Acton); his mother and stepfather April and Jason Cox; his paternal grandparents Patsy and Larry Stewart; his maternal grandparents Paul and Mary Bertsch; his six siblings, Kyla Stewart, Leeta Stewart, Bryon Stewart, Charlie Stewart, Journey Stewart Jace Cox; his aunts and Uncles, Cheryl Stewart, James Stewart, Shawn Bertsch; and his many cousins.

A service to celebrate Devin's life will be held at 3 p.m., Friday, May 31 at the Winchester First Church of the Nazarene 403 S. Main St., Winchester, Indiana. Pastor Danny Hines will officiate.

Friends and family may call from 12-3 p.m., on Friday at the church.

