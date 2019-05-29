Devin Edward Wayne Stewart, 18, passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019.
Devin was born September 18, 2000. He was a member of the class of 2019 at Winchester Community High School. He was a proud member of the Force, Jazz Band, and IPA. Devin was an avid gamer, a love he shared with his father from a young age. He in return shared that love with his brothers, sisters, cousins and friends. He shared a sense of humor with his mother and loved cracking jokes. He could make a silent room fill with laughter at will and with ease.
He is survived his father Dave Stewart (Beth Acton); his mother and stepfather April and Jason Cox; his paternal grandparents Patsy and Larry Stewart; his maternal grandparents Paul and Mary Bertsch; his six siblings, Kyla Stewart, Leeta Stewart, Bryon Stewart, Charlie Stewart, Journey Stewart Jace Cox; his aunts and Uncles, Cheryl Stewart, James Stewart, Shawn Bertsch; and his many cousins.
A service to celebrate Devin's life will be held at 3 p.m., Friday, May 31 at the Winchester First Church of the Nazarene 403 S. Main St., Winchester, Indiana. Pastor Danny Hines will officiate.
Friends and family may call from 12-3 p.m., on Friday at the church.
Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from May 29 to June 6, 2019