Diane Sue Hunt, 67, of Spartanburg, passed away on Thursday, September 3, in the comfort of her home.
Born on May 7, 1953 in Winchester, Indiana, she was the daughter of Marvin Edward and Maxine Sarah Lafuze Kaufman, both of whom preceded her in death. She was a 1971 graduate of Lynn High School.
Diane spent 26 years driving a school bus for Randolph Southern School Corp. before retiring in 2010. She was active with the Ohio Girls Barrel Racing Association and served on the Randolph County 4-H Horse & Pony Committee.
Diane will be missed by her husband of 25 years, Mark Hunt, whom she married on January 19, 1994; daughter, Taryn Wagers and her companion, Craig Person; sons, Brett Stewart and his wife, Megan; Brent Stewart, Trent Hunt and his wife, Stacey; Torey Hunt and his wife, Deanna; 17 grandchildren, Lexxus Stewart, Jaiden Stewart, Shayla Wells and her husband, Ayrron, Angel Crase, Billie Crase, Dylan Resetar, Will Hunt, Molly Hunt, Seth Elliott, Kaden Young, Morgan Hunt, Wesley Hunt, Kennedy Seals, Korbyn Lehman, Derek Hunt, Braxton Hurley and Ryan Wagers; 8 great-grandchildren, sister, Janice Harvey and her husband, Gary; brothers, Steve Kaufman and his wife, Cheryl; Phil Kaufman and his wife, Gwynn; and several nieces & nephews.
Diane's family will gather to celebrate her life on Tuesday, September 8 at the Smith-McQuiston & Webster Funeral Home, 321 US 27 South, Fountain City. Interment will follow in Spartanburg Cemetery.
Memorial contributions are encouraged for the Randolph Riders 4-H Horse & Pony Club, 1885, South US Highway 27, Winchester, IN 47394 or AseraCare Hospice, 4427 Garwood Place, Richmond, IN 47374.
