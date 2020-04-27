|
|
Donald E. Crist, 94, of Winchester, passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020 at the Randolph Nursing Home in Winchester. He was born on April 20, 1926, in Union City, IN to Andrew and Viola (Stump) Crist.
Donald was a mould maker at Overmyer Mould and had worked at the Winchester Speedway for 50 years. He enjoyed watching racing, taking pictures, golfing, mushroom hunting, and spending time with his grandchildren.
Donald leaves behind his wife of 72 years, Isabelle Crist; his son Randy and daughter-in-law, Jerri Jo Crist; his two granddaughters, Carrie Crist and Mandy Merchant; 3 great grandchildren, Devin (wife Shiann) Harris, Colton Merchant and Makenzie Merchant; and one great great granddaughter, Lyndon Harris; and a brother James, all from Winchester; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Donald was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Jeffrey Crist; and siblings, Helen Wright, Evelyn McCullum, Fern Guthrie, Robert Crist, Mary England, and Ralph Crist.
The family will have a private funeral service and burial due to current regulations in place. Memorials may be made to , 50 E. 91st St STE 100, Indianapolis, IN 46240
Walker Funeral Home in Winchester is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerswinchester.com.
Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from Apr. 27 to May 5, 2020