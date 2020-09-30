Donald E. Horn, 98, of Winchester, IN, passed away on September 27, 2020, at home surrounded by his family.
Don was born near Arba, IN on November 16, 1921 to Evan and Inez (Clabaugh) Horn. He graduated from Lincoln High School, and was a veteran of WWII, serving in the Army Air Corps in Casablanca and northern Italy.
In 1948, Don married Roberta Wise, and they enjoyed 72 years of marriage before his passing.
Don worked as a mouldmaker at Overmyer Mould Company in Winchester for 43 years. He was an active member of Main Street Christian Church (later Countryside Christian Church) for over 80 years, serving as a deacon for many decades. Don enjoyed gardening and loved sharing the produce that he harvested with family, neighbors, and friends. Don and Bertie wintered in Ft. Myers, Florida for 13 years
Don is survived by his wife of 72 years, Roberta Horn, his two children, Leesa Jump (husband Jim), and Chuck Horn (wife Karen); six grandchildren, Kristi Blanchard (husband Tom), Kelli Vantine (husband Scott), Kyle Jump (wife Julie), Whitney Gauen (husband Asa), Evan Horn, and Sarah Elizabeth Horn; and 9 great-grandchildren, Owen Blanchard, Rigley Jump, Natalie Vantine, Cole Blanchard, Brooke Vantine, Dylan Jump, Alec Jump, Miles Gauen, and Iris Gauen. Also surviving are two brothers, Johnny Horn and Larry Horn.
Services will be held at Countryside Christian Church on Saturday, October 3, 2020, visitation at 5 pm, followed by funeral service in the sanctuary at 6 p.m. A livestream will be available at www.winchesterdisciples.org.
We kindly request that all guests wear masks and socially distance at all times.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Countryside Christian Church, 1212 E. 100 S., Winchester, IN 47394.
