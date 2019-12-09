|
Donald Gene Ross, 86, of Winchester, IN passed away Sunday, December 1, 2019 at his residence, with loving family by his side, following a long battle with COPD. He was born June 28, 1933 in Keystone, Indiana the son of Corliss Marion and Naoma Pearl (Walter) Ross. He was a 1951 graduate of Sulphur Springs High School. He honorably served in the US Army 1954-1955 at Fort Hood, Texas.
Don had worked as a truck driver for more than 30 years, having worked for Brady Air Control, Dieckbrader Express, McLain Trucking, Anchor Hocking and CRST. After his retirement from trucking, he sold Medicare supplements, and was the owner of Bee's Video & Tanning in Winchester.
He was a former member of Teamsters Local 135, RCTA Car Club, Crown City Cruisers and Farmland Conservation Club. He enjoyed drag racing (AA dragster, cars and motorcycles at Muncie Dragway and some national events), old cars, participating in car shows, and fishing. He had received multiple national records in drag racing at Columbus/Norwalk.
He loved to talk to people, tell stories, work on cars, sit in the garage, listen to music and watching old westerns, Heavy Haulers, and Highway thru Hell on the Weather Channel, being ornery, and driving fast. (The family car must ride like an old Cadillac or he'd complain the car had no seats and rode like a truck.)
Don leaves to cherish his memory a loving wife of 51 years, Janet (Heniser) Ross; son, Matthew Zane Ross (wife, Amy); half-brother, Richard Ross (wife, Judi) of North Carolina; granddaughters, Sherry Black (husband, Barry) and Naoma Ross (Nicky) of Lafayette, IN, and Myranda Bradbury of Muncie, IN; great grandchildren, including, Aubrey Hicks, Logan, Adeson, Bailey and Josilin Black, all of Lafayette, IN; and a sister-in-law, Jean Addington of Winchester, IN. He was preceded in death by his father, Corliss Ross; mother, Naoma Burris Allen; stepfathers, Dick Burris and Glen Allen; stepmother, Marabelle Ross; a son, Michael N. Ross; and a brother-in-law, Joseph Addington.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to caregiver and friend, Jennifer Fetters Cassillas, and friends Ron and Pam Ferguson, Larry Guinn, and Larry and Sue Thrash, for all their welcome visits.
A memorial service to celebrate Don's life will be 1:00 p.m. Thursday, December 12, 2019 at the Winchester Friends Church, 124 E. Washington St., Winchester, IN 47394. Family and friends may gather to share and remember from 12:00 p.m. to service time, December 12th, at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to the Winchester Friends Church or the Winchester Area Churches & Community Food Pantry c/o Winchester Friends Church. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wilsonshookfh.com.
Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from Dec. 9 to Dec. 17, 2019