The family of Donald Keith Corbin has announced his unexpected passing on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. Don was born on September 28, 1949 in the Greenville, Ohio hospital, to parents William C. and Helen E. Brandon Corbin, who swiftly turned him into a Hoosier at 228 N. Howard Street, Union City, Indiana
The years before graduation from Union City High in 1967, included a wide variety of sports. He was most proud of his role on a tennis team that he and several surviving teammates felt should have been invited to the 1966 U.S. Open. He loved Randy Players. His leadership roles included Student Council President and President of the Indiana Christian Church Disciples of Christ Youth Fellowship,
After graduation from Union City High School he entered Indiana University where he earned his bachelors degree in 1971, and his law degree in 1974. At I.U., he served as Commandant of the Indiana University ROTC, a role related to his commitment to five years of military duty in the grimmest years of the Vietnam War. Health issues prevented his service, a regret of his life.
In 1971, Don married his love, Marilyn Peyton, and in 1987 they welcomed their beloved daughter Caitlyn Elizabeth Peyton Corbin to the family. On November 3, 2019 Caitlyn and husband Chris McCarthy presented the captor of Don's heart, his only grandchild, Graysen Corbin McCarthy.
Don spent his entire career as an attorney in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. He practiced with the firm English, McCaughan and O'Brien for two years before opening his own practice which served business and personal clients for over 40 years. ??Don found additional life passion in writing, beginning with regular Facebook posts relating stories about his hometown Hoosier roots. He was delighted by the deep chord he had struck, shared memories of a simpler time in a town called Union City that embodied the best of U.S. small towns in the '50s and '60s. He soon branched into life encouragements aimed at loving relationships and personal joy. Wisely or not, he couldn't resist veering occasionally into politics. He leaves behind a national following of hundreds of avid readers – most with Union City connections – old friends, new friends, and predictably a few adversaries, mostly mutually respectful!
Don is survived by his first wife, Marilyn Peyton Corbin, former wife, Judy Corbin, and loving partner, Crystal Page. Other family includes daughter Caitlyn and son-in-law Chris McCarthy, granddaughter Graysen, brother Bill Corbin (Janet Corbin), and sister Kathy Corbin (Bill Nugent), nieces Kimberly Corbin and Lisa Corbin Fritz, nephew Brandon Corbin, and a colorful cast of great- nieces and great-nephews.
The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Union City Alumni Association ACTION FUND in recognition of the Corbin/Peyton families' multi-generational commitment to public education. http://www.unioncityalumni.org/doncorbin
or mail to UC Alumni c/o Mary Brumbaugh, 334 N High St., Union City, IN 47390.
The family will hold a small graveside service in Union City. Arrangements are pending.