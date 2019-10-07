|
Donna J. Coalter, 83, of Ridgeville, IN, passed away Friday, October 4th, 2019 while in the company of family members at Randolph Nursing Home in Winchester, IN. Donna was born in Winchester, IN, on April 15, 1936 a daughter of the late Esther Elizabeth (Kinley) and Donald Fredrick Goble.
She was a 1955 graduate of Richmond High School and retired from the US Postal Service in Ridgeville, IN, and St. Vincent's Randolph County Hospital in Winchester, IN. Donna was the widow of Richard A. Coalter who she happily married on January 14, 1958 and sadly lost in 2012.
She was a member of the Calvary UMC and also attended the Randolph Friends Church both of Ridgeville, IN. Donna had a giving spirit and spent many hours volunteering at the hospital and Winchester Animal Shelter after retirement. She enjoyed animals, reading, recycling, baking cookies for neighborhood children, and spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by one son; Larry G. Coalter, four daughters; Denise L. Jones (husband Geoff), Meri K. Wolfe (husband John), Tina L. Roberts (husband Jack), Julia A. Hester (husband Steve), four sisters; Reba Miller, Pearl Clontz (husband Ivan), Sharon Corwin (husband Tom), Karen Rosfeld, nine grandchildren; Acrista, Jessica, Lida, Ben, Ashley, Kenny, Lisa, Jack, Mariah, and twelve great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Richard, two brothers; Charles James Goble, Earl Ray Goble, one sister; Jane Thomas, and one granddaughter; Patricia.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the or the . Arrangements have been entrusted to MJS Mortuaries - Ridgeville Chapel.
Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from Oct. 7 to Oct. 15, 2019