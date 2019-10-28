Home

Donna L. Stump


1930 - 2019
Donna L. Stump Obituary
Donna L. Stump, 89, passed away Monday, October 25, 2019 at Pine Knoll in Winchester, IN. She was born September 15, 1930 to the late Granville & Bertha Rhienhardt Martin. She was a baker having worked for the Greenville Inn, Wal-Mart Bakery Greenville, owned and operated Donna's Pies out of her residence for 67 Yrs. until retiring in 2016, was a member of the Word of Life Worship Center, enjoyed sewing, baking, playing cards, puzzles, and reading, but Donna's best times were had watching her grandchildren's sporting events and spending time together.
Survivors include her children, Michael E. Stump of Greenville, OH, Linda (Ron Moore) Stump of UC, IN, Patty Ditty of New Madison, OH; grandchildren, Michael K. (Melanie) Stump, William Stump, Hope (Lyle) Eyer, Valerie Trump, Keary Stump, Nicki (Bobby) Purvis, Lisa Porter, Cory Stump, David (Lesa) Trump, Sarah Ditty, Emily Schmitt, Jeff (Amber) Shoemaker; 32 great grandchildren; 8 great great grandchildren; a sister, Joan (Martin) Frank of Fort Recovery, OH and Carl Martin of Farmland, IN.
Preceded by her parents; husband of 67 Yrs. Keith Stump; a son, Timmy Lee Stump; 2 granddaughters, Casi Lee Stump, Gini Aldacosta; and a sister, Betty Hoover.
Private services were held for the family and there will be no public calling hours. Online condolences made be made at reichardfh.com.
Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from Oct. 28 to Nov. 5, 2019
