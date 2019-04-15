Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorinda "Kaye" Gard. View Sign

Dorinda "Kaye" Gard. Born Dec 23. 1957, of Ridgeville IN, passed away on April 10, 2019.



Kaye was born in Greenville, OH but lived most of her life in the Ridgeville area.

On March 10th, 2004 she married Robert Gard.



She was proceeded in Death by her mother Drusilla Swingley and her father Charles Lawrence.



She is survived by her husband Robert Gard, daughters Shavonne Gase and Paula Champ. Siblings include Angela Hirst and Terri Smithson, Mark Lawrence, Kelly White, Dennis White and James Conley. She also had 6 grandchildren, Stephanee Steinbrunner, Dustin Steinbrunner, Gabriel Fields, Kiana Champ, Tristen Gase and Anastasia Nay, and one great-grandchild Aiden Fields.



She was well loved and known as "Momma Kaye" to many people. The family is planning a celebration of life on April 27th, at the Ridgeville Lions Club from 12-4 pm.

