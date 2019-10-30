|
PORTLAND, IN - Doris May Hardwick, 80, daughter of the late Clyde and Arma (Albright) Ireland, went to be with her Lord on Tuesday, October 29, 2019.
Doris lived a full life with a nursing career well over 45 years, then after retirement joined the home health care field and cared for multiple families' loved ones until they were called home. Currently, there are those who are longing for her to return to work as their caregiver. Doris began as an LPN at the former Crotinger Nursing Home, Union City, Ohio, later named Center of Hope where her presence made a significant difference in the quality of life for many residents. Doris' work ethic was evident in her ability to hold down one full time job while juggling multiple part time jobs. Along with her employment as a nurse, she also hosted children's toy parties in the evening and sold Home Interior Candles. Over the years she enjoyed crocheting, sewing, bowling, card club, Antique Car Club, flower gardening, putting together 1,000 piece puzzles, watching Game Show Network, traveling (she flew to the Hawaiian Islands twice), and going to the horse races. Doris also attended Cornerstone Baptist Church of Portland, Indiana where she loved to worship with fellow brothers and sisters in Christ. Nothing made her heart happier than when her children and grandchildren attended with her. Doris told us before her death to "do everything you want to do while you're young. Don't miss a single opportunity. You just don't know what tomorrow will bring." Doris loved her Lord, her children, her grandchildren, and great grandchildren deeply. ?? Doris is preceded in death by her loving husband Harold A. Hardwick and is survived by her children, Margaret Mote of Union City, Indiana, Marilyn (Gary) Lay of St. Cloud, Florida, Bill (Josey) Hardwick of Saratoga, Indiana, Michael Hardwick of Union City, Indiana, Anthony (Stevi) Hardwick of Union City, Indiana, and Molly (Charles) Keller of Bryant, Indiana; grandchildren, Constance (Brian) Hill, Cassandra (Daniel) Elifritz, Clarissa Lairson, Jonathan (Amber) Mote, Lauren (Andrew) Gentges, Caitlin and Collin (Mhari) Harvey, Kristen (Aaron) Locke, Audriana , Megan, Allison and William Hardwick, Jalee Livingston, Alex (Sue) Gordon, Austin, Samantha, Matthew (Hannah), Madeline and Miley Hardwick, Sabrina (Evan) Werts, Keaton Collins, Mason and Colton Hardwick, Quinton Adkins, Cameron and Kennedy Keller; 32 great grandchildren; 4 great great grandchildren; siblings, Eleanor (Steve) Lebrecht, Lula (Ed) Jeffries, and Jack Ireland as well as special friends Michael Pouder and Karen Valdez.?? Viewing ceremony will be held at the Reichard Funeral Home, 400 W. Deerfield Rd., Union City, Indiana on Friday, November 1, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00pm. Funeral ceremony will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 10:30am with burial in the Union City Cemetery with the Rev. Wayne Ward officiating.
Donations can be made to the Cornerstone Baptist Church, 211 E. Main St, Portland, Indiana 47371 with envelopes available at the funeral home. Online condolences can be expressed at www.reichardfh.com.
Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from Oct. 30 to Nov. 7, 2019