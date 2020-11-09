Dorothy Schweizer Martzell, 97, of Winchester, Indiana, passed away peacefully on November 7, 2020, in Columbus, Indiana
She was born September 27, 1923, to the late Cecil F. Schweizer and Laura McAdoo Schweizer in LaPorte, IN. A graduate of Winchester High School, Class of 1941, Dorothy was a dedicated wife and mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was highly regarded as the office manager and bookkeeper at Walter Payne's Ace Hardware for over 7 years and teller and bookkeeper at People's Loan & Trust Company (now Old National Bank) for 12 years. Later she became the office manager and ophthalmic technician in the optometric practice of her husband, Dr. Ernest D. Martzell of Winchester, where she worked alongside him until their retirement in 2002. During her tenure as an optometric technician she received her education through seminars at Indiana University (Bloomington and Indianapolis), Atlanta, GA, and Chicago, IL. In the 1970's, Dorothy and her husband worked with VOSH volunteers (Voluntary Optometric Services and Humanity) on five mission trips to Haiti, the Dominican Republic, and Honduras. Those trips included two at a Leper Colony in the Dominican Republic and one at a prison in Honduras.
A devoted member of the Main Street Christian Church, now Countryside Christian Church, she was active in the Dorcas and Ruth Circles and also served as a member of the Board of Trustees, the Church Board, and the Finance Committee. She was a past member of Sigma Phi Gamma Sorority, Business & Professional Women, and the Whitewater Optometric Society. Dorothy loved to spend time with family, friends, and her church family. She also enjoyed reading, traveling, and doing volunteer work.
She was married for 17 years to her first husband, Robert Walters, from 1941 until his death in 1958. In 1965 she married Dr. Martzell. They were married 53 years, until his death in July 2018.
Also preceding her in death were her parents; her sister, Louise Frank; her brothers, Robert Schweizer and Cecil H. (Bud) Schweizer' her sister-in-law, Maxine Arthur; her stepson, Shane Martzell; and her stepson and daughter-in-law, Jerry and Joanna Martzell.
She is survived by her daughter, Barbra Berry and husband Dave of Winchesters; her son, Dr. Edward Walters of Winchester; a special neice, Ramona Arthur Ketner of Winchester, her six grandchildren, Simon Walters (Fabiana) of Coral Springs FL, Lucas Walters (Jessica) of Coral Springs, Fl, Mariah Walters of Columbus OH, Jeff Berry (Chrissy) of Lynn, Jennifer Martzell Pemberton (Chris) of Friendswood TX, Brian Martzell (Jasmine) of Lynn; 15 great-grandchildren: Makenzi, Devin and Logan Berry; Juliana, Lucas C., Lyla, Illy, Logan, Easton, and Hayden Walters; Macy, Austin, and Nathan Martzell; and Leah and Gabriel Pemberton, and several other cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Friends and family may gather to celebrate Dorothy's life from 12-2 p.m., on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. A private service with her family will follow at 2:00 p.m., with Rev. Melissa Kleinschmidt officiating. Burial will be at Fountain Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Countryside Christian Church, 1212 E. 100 S., Winchester, IN 47394
