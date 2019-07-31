|
|
Douglas ("Doug") Kent Lowe, 76, who grew up in Winchester, Indiana, passed away at his home in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina on July 23, 2019.
Born to Albert Elvin Lowe and Clair Margueritte Eastman in Winchester in 1943, Doug attended Lee Driver High School with his late brother David Lowe. He played on various sports teams as well as held the distinction of being the freshman class president, and he enjoyed being a member of the High Gears, a social club he formed with his closest classmates. Doug was a graduate of Ball State University where he studied business. His education led him to work for various home building, property development and management companies, and to personally build assorted homes across the Midwest.
Doug proudly served in the US Army for four years and was stationed in Korea during the Vietnam conflict.
He was married to Mary Frances White of Leominster, Massachusetts until her passing in 2002. Doug and Mary were the loving parents of two children and one grandchild. They are survived by their daughter, Lissa Lowe and grandson Charlie Lowe Kamlet who live in Charlotte, North Carolina with husband Bud Hart, and their son Aaron Lowe of Portland, Oregon. Charlie inherited his Granddad's mathematical smarts and athleticism.
In 2003, Doug remarried Rhea Sue Rice (nee Stump) of Union City, Indiana. He is also survived by Rhea who lives in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and his step-children, Will, Eric and Andrea, and his step-grandchildren, Emma, Olivia, Ethan and Lucas.
Earlier in life, Doug was an avid golfer who played on local and renown links across America. One of his favorite courses was Pelican Hill designed with a view of the Pacific Ocean on every hole.
Doug enjoyed spending time with his expanded family at the beach. His mornings were especially happy as he was able to spend time with Emma, Olivia and Ethan who lived nearby. These little ones sure kept him young!
Another favorite pastime Doug loved was gazing at the surf. He was always concerned about polluted waters and protection of sea animals. In Doug's memory, donations can be made to Surfrider Foundation (Grand Strand/Myrtle Beach Chapter) or South Carolina Aquarium Sea Turtle Guardian Program.
Doug's feistiness, loyalty and sense of humor will be greatly missed by all who loved him.
