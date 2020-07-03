Duane Leon Beck was born September 20, 1938 in Huntington County Indiana to Calvin L. and Esther M. (Ridenour) Beck, the youngest of six children (all of whom are deceased). He attended Rock Creek School, Jordan College of Music at Butler University, and received is master's degree from Ball State University. He spent eight years in the Indiana National Guard. On June 7, 1964 he married Barbara Bowlus. She survives.
Growing up he enjoyed helping his father on the farm and raising hogs for his 4-H projects. After college he taught music at Williamsport High School, Ridgeville School and for many years at Driver Junior High/Middle School in Winchester, Indiana. During the summers Duane drove charter buses and thoroughly enjoyed driving his passengers to all sorts of interesting places and events. After retiring from teaching, Duane continued to drive a bus for Wesley Manor Retirement Community in Frankfort, Indiana.
Most recently he was the director of the String-A-Longs at Wesley Manor, a group of folk instrument players who enjoyed entertaining in and around Frankfort. Of course, he drove the bus when they went out of town to perform!
Duane was a fun-loving guy who would sit silently in a group of people, but who "came alive" when talking about his work with the String-A-Longs, his favorite bus trips and passengers, or his family. Duane and Barbara had three daughters: Joy (Jim) Altman of Centennial, Colorado, Sharon Beck (Toby Merida) of Lebanon, Indiana and Christina (Ken) Carlson of New Haven, Connecticut. He has 13 grandchildren, one grandson-in-law and two great grandchildren, all of whom will miss their dad and grandpa.
Duane went to be with Jesus on July 1, 2020. His early years on the farm, the many years of organic gardening and his Christian calling as a steward of the earth's resources, have led him to ask for a "green burial", which will be in The Preserve at Spring Vale Cemetery in Lafayette, Indiana. A celebration of life gathering for friends and family is being planned and will be announced later
In lieu of usual remembrances, contributions may be directed to Ark Encounter, www.arkencounter.com.
Please share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com.