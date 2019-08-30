|
DuWayne Dodd, 80, of Union City, Indiana passed away Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Reid Memorial Hospital. Duane was born April 19, 1939 in Winchester, Indiana to the late Helen Eileen Bothast and Ernest Sheldon Dodd.
DuWayne was an Air Force Veteran having served from 1959 to 1965, worked at the UCBC for 40 Yrs. as plant manager for the Aluminum Line and later as a Foreman in the shop. He was a member of the VFW Post #7084 and American Legion Post #158 both of Union City.
He is survived by his wife of 33 Yrs. Jerri (Smith) Dodd; children, Eric (Jenny) Dodd-Evansville, Indiana, Julie (Rod) Holden-Princeton, Indiana, Jodi Haba-Indpls., Indiana, Joice (Kevin) Wise-Lynn, Indiana, Tina Neureuther-U.C., Indiana; grandchildren, Gavin, Hope, Chantz, and Karley Dodd, Raymond, Matthew, and Mason Holden, Whitney Gerace, Trevor & Tess Wise, Ethan Neureuther.
Preceded by mother, Helen Eileen Bothast; daughter, Kimi Dodd-McCord.
Visitation is 5-8 PM Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Reichard Funeral Home Inc. 400 W. Deerfield Road Union City, Indiana. Graveside Services only Wednesday at 9:00 A.M. in the Union City Cemetery.
