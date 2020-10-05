1/1
E. Ruth Journay Pierce
1925 - 2020
E. Ruth Journay Pierce, 94, passed away Thursday October 1, 2020 at American Heritage in Union City, IN. She was born Dec. 29, 1925 to the late Asa S. and Mildred (Stewart) Culy.
Ruth was bookkeeper for the UC Mold where she retired from, volunteered at the Community Help Center, belonged to the Pleasant Hill Church, and was a Red Hatter.
Left to cherish her memory are a son, Robert (Donna) Journay Jr. of Union City, IN; stepson Greg (Sheila) Pierce of South Carolina; grandchildren, Tamara Adams, Jeffrey (Liz) Journay, Corey (Abby) Journay; 3 great grandchildren; siblings Betty Brewer of Baton Rouge, LA, and John Culy of Montpelier, IN; sister-in-law Mary Culy of Winchester, IN; nieces and nephews also.
Preceded by her parents, 1st husband Robert Journay Sr., 2nd husband Harold Pierce, 2 brothers, 5 sisters.
Visitation 1-2 PM Saturday October 3, 2020 at the Reichard Funeral Home Inc, 400 W. Deerfield Rd., Union City, IN. Services are 2 PM Saturday also at the funeral home with the Rev. Bruce Bryan officiating. Burial will follow in the Lisbon Cemetery.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.reichardfh.com.

Published in Winchester News-Gazette from Oct. 5 to Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Reichard Funeral Home
400 West Deerfield Road
Union City, IN 47390
(765) 964-3400
0 entries
