Edna (Goodner) Barga of Union City, Indiana, passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020, at Pineknoll Rehabilitation Center. She was born in Darke County, Ohio, on May 30, 1923, to the late Grover and Katie (Johnson) Goodner.



Edna graduated with high honors in 1941 from Franklin Township School near Painter Creek, Ohio. She was employed at Aeroproducts near Vandalia, Ohio, as a clerk-typist until the end of WWII. She then married Norman Barga in 1946 and they began farming near Brock, Ohio, and eventually north of Union City, Indiana.



Edna was a homemaker during her married life. She was an active member of St. Mary's Catholic Church and was involved with every aspect of her parish. She served as a eucharistic minister, was a member of Saint Mary's School Mothers Club and Rosary Alter Society. She was one of the committee chairmen for 18 years of the Ladies of Charity who provided funeral dinners for the families of the parish. She was a volunteer for committees and non-profits, too many to name, in the Union City area including the Community Help Center. She also performed bookkeeping duties for the family farm and, in later years, for her husband's lawn mower repair business.



Edna was never happier than when she was in her garden. She fed her family of 6 on the fruits of her labor and never hesitated to give away to friends what she grew in abundance. She also enjoyed reading, sewing, and letter writing which she continued until her death. She never missed sending a card with a personal note for the special occasions of her family and friends.



She is survived by her sister, Barbara (Karns) Link; her children, Jeff (Linda) Barga, Anita (Larry) Amspaugh and Fred (Cindy) Barga, all of Union City, Indiana, and Dan (Marianne) Barga of Sylvania, Ohio; her grandchildren, Matthew Barga, Micah Barga, Christopher Barga, A.J. (Heidi) Amspaugh, Kyle (Ashlee) Amspaugh, Madeline Barga, Elizabeth Barga, Adam Barga, and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Norman Barga, sons Michael & David Barga, brothers, Delay Goodner, John Goodner, Jacob Goodner, Wade Goodner, and Claude Goodner and sisters Francis Moorman, Helen Shank, Eva Nell Devor and Inez Goubeaux.



Edna has donated her body to the Indiana University School of Medicine to be used for the education of students in the health professions. She chose to do this in honor of her children and grandchildren who are involved in many different medical fields. Memorial arrangements will be made at a later date at the discretion of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary's Church, Union City, Indiana, or State of the Heart Hospice, Greenville, Ohio.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store