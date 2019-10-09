|
Edna Parker, 99, of Lake Placid, Florida, formerly of Spartanburg, IN passed away Sunday, October 6, 2019. She was born October 2, 1920 in Kingston, TN the daughter of John and Debra (Caldwell) Galyon. She was married to G. Gerald Parker for 67 years.
Edna was a resident of Randolph County for 70 years before moving to Florida with her son in 2013. She was a homemaker and a farmer's wife until 1978 when her and her husband sold their farm and moved to Spartanburg, IN. She loved to sew, garden, cook and she loved to mow her lawn every week until she was 90 years old.
Edna leaves to cherish her memory a son, Roger Parker (wife, Tina). She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald; a daughter, Bonita Parker; a grandson, Kent Lee Parker; brothers, Bill, Paul, Ernest (Cotton) and Raymond Gaylor; and sisters, Mable Crawford, Eula Smith and Etta Hoss.
A graveside service to celebrate Edna's life will be 1:00 p.m. Thursday, October 10, 2019 at New Liberty Cemetery of Lynn, IN. Memorial contributions may be made to the or . Wilson Shook Funeral Home, Thomas Memorial Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wilsonshookfh.com.
Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from Oct. 9 to Oct. 17, 2019