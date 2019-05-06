Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward M. Cockerill MD. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





The family moved to Michigan City to begin Ed's professional career. He soon returned to academia and Indianapolis, to join the IU School of Medicine radiology faculty, eventually serving as Professor of Radiology and Chief of Radiology at the Roudebush VA Medical Center. He found fulfillment in caring for veterans, and he enjoyed teaching medical students, residents, and fellows. His research included removing foreign bodies in the heart and pulmonary arteries as well as gastrointestinal radiology. He described his career as spanning the golden age of American radiology. He was honored as a Fellow of the American College of Radiology in 1978. In 1994, he was recognized by the IU School of Medicine Dean's Council with the Otis R Bowen, MD Distinguished Leadership Award. He was a member of the IU Radiology Department Faculty for 32 years before retiring in 2000.



Ed was a lifelong IU sports fan, snow skier, tennis player, golfer, and gardener. He enjoyed reading, especially reading aloud to his grandchildren. He loved travel to national parks, mountains, and beaches. He was a member of the Country Club of Indianapolis, Indianapolis Scientech Club, and St. Luke's UMC. He was a docent, board member and founding member of the Western Art Society at the Eiteljorg Museum.



Ed's greatest joy in life was his family. He was blessed with three daughters and eight grandchildren, and he enjoyed a wonderful relationship with each of them. Ed attended performances, games, matches, and events with a loving smile of unconditional support. Ed's extended family is legendary for their closeness and loyalty. He loved the frequent and festive Cockerill Family reunions.



He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Phyllis Jean Cockerill (Ritchey); three daughters, Catherine Cockerill Moran, Crista Wilkins, and Caryn Cockerill Anderson (David); sister, Jane Cockerill Hunt (Don); brother, Tom Cockerill (Ilona); eight grandchildren, Thomas, Eleanor, and Joseph Moran; Emma and Edward Wilkins; Nicholas, Kevin, and Kathryn Anderson; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family members. He was preceded in death by his parents, Meeks and Emogene (Hollingsworth) Cockerill; sister, Joanna Belle Cockerill; and son-in-law, George Wilkins.



The family wishes to thank the many caregivers at the IU Simon Cancer Center, especially Dr. Larry Cripe, for their compassion and support.



A celebration of life service will be held at 2 pm, Friday, May 10, at St. Luke's Methodist Church, 100 W 86th St. The celebration will continue with visitation at the Eiteljorg Museum, 500 W Washington St from 4-8 pm. Burial will be 11 am, Saturday, May 11, at Crown Hill Cemetery, 700 W 38th St. Arrangements have been entrusted to Flanner & Buchanan,



