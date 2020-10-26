Our beloved Aunt, Eileen Alberta Shaneyfelt, left this Earth to go to Heaven on October 22, 2020. The loved ones who were waiting for her were her parents: Orla and Edna Shaneyfelt, brothers Orla Jr. and William, sisters, Elizabeth Blansett and Marceil Adkins, and nephews James Blansett Jr., and Doug Shaneyfelt.
She was born in Saratoga, Indiana on August 1, 1925. She became deaf when she was 18 months old. She attended the Indianapolis School for the Deaf. She worked and retired from Anchor Hocking for 50 plus years. She enjoyed playing euchre, bowling, being with family, watching TV, and spending time at the deaf club. She was also a member of the deaf club and sympathy club.
The loved ones she left behind were special niece, Jan Blansett (Winchester, who advocated and looked out for her), other nieces and nephew, Brenda Springer (Ohio), Teresa Council (Anderson), Jenny Feaster (Shelbyville), Sherry Fowler (Winchester), and William Shaneyfelt (Texas). Special great nieces and nephews: Joshua, Shannon, Levi Fuller (Winchester), and Wendy Bell (Muncie). They helped with things needed and yard work. Also Tishenna Fuller (Winchester), who without a second thought became her care giver 24/7. Also, a special great nephew, Taz Miller (Winchester) who for the last several months helped care for her. In addition there are also four generations of nieces and nephews left behind. She had two marriages: Donald Musser and Alva Daily.
Although she was deaf and heard only silence she was not silent. She lived a productive, independent life. She did not let her deafness affect her life in anyway. We are very proud of our aunt for the life she lived and the things that she taught us. We are grateful to God for letting her be in our life for 95 years. Goodbye my dear aunt our lives are made richer because of you and our memories will keep you alive in our hearts always. You have been made whole in heaven and now you can hear us when we speak. We love you.
Friends and family may gather to celebrate Eileen's life from 12-2 p.m., on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at the Walker Funeral Home in Winchester. A private family service will follow at 2:00 p.m. with Mike Burke officiating. Burial will be at Reitenour Cemetery in Ridgeville.
