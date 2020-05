Elda "June" Lane, 88 of Greenville, Ohio passed away on Friday May 22, 2020 at 8:35 PM at Village Green Health Campus, Greenville, Ohio. She was born June 19, 1931 in Darke County, Ohio the daughter of the late Sylvan & Grace (Caupp) Scott. She was a homemaker and was a caregiver to her grandkids and great grandkids.She is preceded in death by her parents; her brother: Richard Scott; her sister: Jane Riegel; and her son in law: Richard Curtis.She is survived by her husband : Charles Lane of Greenville whom she married June 5, 1949; her children & spouses: Greg & Dottie Lane of Piqua, Deanna & Wayne Long of Greenville, Sue Curtis & Kem Alan Stewart of Greenville; grandchildren: Heather Rardin, Scott Lane, Darin Long, & Lyndsey Gabbard; great grandchildren: Tyler Rardin, Zach Rardin, Hunter Lane, Brayden Lane, Austin Woodruff, Jocelyn Lane, Claire Gabbard, Scarlet Gabbard.A graveside service will be held on Wednesday May 27, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Union City Cemetery, Union City, Indiana with Rev. Terry Haworth officiating. Arrangements are being handled by Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, Greenville, Ohio.Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com.