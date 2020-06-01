Eleanor Cadwallader Lumpkin, 93, of Losantville passed away at home on May 30, 2020.
Eleanor was born August 4, 1926 in Oskaloosa, Iowa. She attended William Penn University and was a home economics teacher until she married Lee Willard Lumpkin in 1949. They lived on their farm in Losantville. She loved her United Methodist Church family, where she was the leader of the junior and senior choirs and taught Sunday school. She was also a member of the Rural Couples Club and Farm Bureau. Eleanor enjoyed her family, music, farm life, hosting and maintaining friendships here and abroad.
Eleanor is survived by her sister, Warrene Webber; six children: Leanore Regensburger, Wayne Lumpkin, Wanda Mejia (Guillermo), Mark Lumpkin (Reva), Marilyn Herbkersman (Mark), and Dr. Brian Lumpkin. She is also survived by nine grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. Eleanor was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Lee Willard Lumpkin in 2010 and her brother Eves Cadwallader.
The family wishes to give special thanks to Laura Neeley, Ina Roberts, and Helen Johnson for their wonderful caregiving, laughter, and joy.
There will be a private graveside service at Little Creek Cemetery, Losantville. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Hinsey-Brown Funeral Service in New Castle. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Losantville United Methodist Church (P.O. Box 96, Losantville, IN 47354) or The Carter Center (One Copenhill,453 Freedom Parkway, Atlanta, GA 30307). You may express condolences, or share a memory of Eleanor or watch the service at www.hinsey-brown.com.
Eleanor was born August 4, 1926 in Oskaloosa, Iowa. She attended William Penn University and was a home economics teacher until she married Lee Willard Lumpkin in 1949. They lived on their farm in Losantville. She loved her United Methodist Church family, where she was the leader of the junior and senior choirs and taught Sunday school. She was also a member of the Rural Couples Club and Farm Bureau. Eleanor enjoyed her family, music, farm life, hosting and maintaining friendships here and abroad.
Eleanor is survived by her sister, Warrene Webber; six children: Leanore Regensburger, Wayne Lumpkin, Wanda Mejia (Guillermo), Mark Lumpkin (Reva), Marilyn Herbkersman (Mark), and Dr. Brian Lumpkin. She is also survived by nine grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. Eleanor was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Lee Willard Lumpkin in 2010 and her brother Eves Cadwallader.
The family wishes to give special thanks to Laura Neeley, Ina Roberts, and Helen Johnson for their wonderful caregiving, laughter, and joy.
There will be a private graveside service at Little Creek Cemetery, Losantville. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Hinsey-Brown Funeral Service in New Castle. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Losantville United Methodist Church (P.O. Box 96, Losantville, IN 47354) or The Carter Center (One Copenhill,453 Freedom Parkway, Atlanta, GA 30307). You may express condolences, or share a memory of Eleanor or watch the service at www.hinsey-brown.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Winchester News-Gazette from Jun. 1 to Jun. 9, 2020.