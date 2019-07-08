UNION CITY - Elijah Eldon Hatton, 19, passed away Friday, July 5th, 2019 as the result of a vehicle accident. He was born July 6, 1999 in Dayton, Ohio the son of Tom and Lisa Hatton.
Elijah was a 2018 graduate of Union City Community High School and was currently attending the University of NorthWestern Ohio to become a Diesel Technician.
Left to cherish his memory are his parents, Tom and Lisa Hatton of Union City, IN; siblings, Alania (Tony) Dittmar, Tisha (Tony) Banter, Thomas (Arielle) Hatton all of Union City, IN; grandma, Dorothy Hatton of Knightstown, IN; special friend, Nicole Merino; nieces and nephews, Landen and Logan Dittmar, Summerlin, Jaxtin and Auzlin Banter; aunts and uncle, Sarah (Steve) Brishaber of Shirley, IN, Suzanne (Danny) Perkins of Texas, Gary New of New Castle, IN; cousins Quinton, Michael and Suzy Hatton and numerous cousins, other family members and good friends also survive.
He was preceded in death by grandparents, Delbert Hatton, Eldon and Jewel Fields, and Kenneth Jr. New.
Visitation is 5-8 PM Friday, July 12, 2019 at the Pleasant Hill Church, 9945 N. 800 E Union City, IN. A service will be held at 10:00 AM Saturday, July 13, also at the Church with Pastor Bruce Bryan officiating. Burial will follow in the Union City Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Pleasant Hill Church in lieu of flowers. Online condolences can be expressed at www.reichardfh.com
