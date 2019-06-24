Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth M. Braddock. View Sign Service Information Walker Funeral Home 248 E South St Winchester , IN 47394 (765)-584-3231 Send Flowers Obituary



Elizabeth was born in Crestline, OH, the daughter of John and Elizabeth Fraifogl.

Elizabeth was a beautician operating her own shop for over 40 years. She was also an avid fan of country and bluegrass music with an additional taste for polka which carried over from her childhood. Throughout her life, she and her husband Wendell traveled all 50 states and all the providences of Canada. They were avid RV'ers spending many winters in the Rio Grande Valley of south Texas.

Elizabeth was preceded in death by her parents, a brother Johnny, and her husband Wendell. She is survived by two daughters, Pat Doerstler (husband Jim) of Lynn and Tina Hart (special friend David Ruckman) of Mansfield, Ohio. Also surviving are two grandchildren, a great-grandson, and a great-great-granddaughter. She was a faithful member of the Spartanburg United Methodist Church.

In respect to her wishes, there will be no public calling. Graveside services will occur at a later date at the family's convenience in the Ebenezer Methodist Church Cemetery, Mt. Vernon, Ohio.

Elizabeth M. Braddock of Lynn, Indiana, passed away on June 18, 2019 at the Randolph Nursing Home in Winchester, IN. Until recent years, she was a lifelong resident of Mansfield, Ohio. Elizabeth celebrated her 100th birthday on February 10, 2019 with a huge turnout of family and friends.Elizabeth was born in Crestline, OH, the daughter of John and Elizabeth Fraifogl.Elizabeth was a beautician operating her own shop for over 40 years. She was also an avid fan of country and bluegrass music with an additional taste for polka which carried over from her childhood. Throughout her life, she and her husband Wendell traveled all 50 states and all the providences of Canada. They were avid RV'ers spending many winters in the Rio Grande Valley of south Texas.Elizabeth was preceded in death by her parents, a brother Johnny, and her husband Wendell. She is survived by two daughters, Pat Doerstler (husband Jim) of Lynn and Tina Hart (special friend David Ruckman) of Mansfield, Ohio. Also surviving are two grandchildren, a great-grandson, and a great-great-granddaughter. She was a faithful member of the Spartanburg United Methodist Church.In respect to her wishes, there will be no public calling. Graveside services will occur at a later date at the family's convenience in the Ebenezer Methodist Church Cemetery, Mt. Vernon, Ohio.Walker Funeral Home in Winchester is entrusted with the arrangements.

