Ellen Ann (Wigner) Hooper, 79, of Anderson went home to Jesus, surrounded by family on November 7, 2019, at Community Hospital following an extended illness.
She was born in Anderson on October 7, 1940, the daughter of Benjamin and Stella Leola (Berryman) Wigner.
Ellen was a homemaker and worked in the office at Nicholson File and the Christian Book Store for several years. She was a member of First Baptist Church, enjoyed counted cross stitch, playing the piano and fishing.
Ellen is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, David L. Hooper of Anderson; three children, Trena (Jeff) Frazier of Union City; Cheryl (David) Hardacre and Michael Hooper all of Anderson; five grandchildren, Eric Frazier (special friend Erin Lewis), Pamela (Josh) Thornburg; Roy Frazier, Brandon Hardacre and David M. Hooper (fiancée Lexxi Newsom); three great granddaughters, Elizabeth Frazier, Kaitlyn Frazier, Emma Thornburg and a great-grandson, Braylen Hooper; niece, Margaret (Terry) Townsend and two nephews, Gary (Peggy) Wigner and Paul (Debbie) Dorman.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her son, Greg Hooper, five siblings, Don Wigner, Ben Wigner, Helen Turner, Louise Sticklett and Leroy Wigner.
Service will be held 2 p.m. on Monday, November 11, 2019 at Rozelle-Johnson Funeral Service with Dr. Art Jaggard officiating. Burial will be in Nelson-Richland Township Cemetery.
Visitation will be held Sunday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home and Monday one hour prior to the service.
Memorial contributions may be given to First Baptist Church or consider donating blood in her memory at Versiti (800) 632-4722, since she received 16 gallons of blood the last seven years of her life.
Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from Nov. 8 to Nov. 19, 2019