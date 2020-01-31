|
Ellen Mae Cochran, 93, passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020, at Pine Knoll in Winchester. She was born on April 2, 1926, in Muncie, IN, to Orris and Bertha (Carmichael) Cochran.
In addition to being a wife, mother and running a household, she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was the Avon Lady for the area. And yes, she made house calls. Ellen loved music, whether listening or playing. She played the organ and piano at Main Street Christian Church for over 40 years and loved attending music performances.
Ellen is survived by her husband of 72 years, Wendell; three children, Craig (Sandi Penar) Cochran, Melanie (Dennis) Miller and Deb Cochran; she was also loved by six grandchildren and several great grandchildren; a sister, Elizabeth "Betty" Johnson of South Bend, IN.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and two daughters, Teresa Lynn and Sue Ann.
A service to celebrate Ellen's life will be at 11:00 a.m., on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at the Walker Funeral Home in Winchester, with Becky Merriman Gibbons officiating. Burial will follow at Union Cemetery in Eaton, IN.
Friends and family may call from 4-7, on Tuesday, February 4 and an hour before services on Wednesday, all at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Countryside Christian Church, 1212 E. 100 S., Winchester, IN 47394 or the Jay-Randolph Developmental Center, 974 E. Base Road, Winchester, IN 47394
Walker Funeral Home in Winchester is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from Jan. 31 to Feb. 11, 2020