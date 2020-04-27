|
Eugene "Gene" Vincent Daluisio, 76, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020. Gene was born in Philadelphia, PA, on April 6, 1945, son of the late Stella (Hewchuk) Daluisio and Vincent Daluisio.
Gene proudly served his country for over 12 years as a soldier in the US Army. He served two tours with distinction in Vietnam, including a tour as a military advisor to the Army of the Republic of Vietnam where he was awarded the Republic of Vietnam Cross of Gallantry. Captain Daluisio' s personal decorations include the Bronze Star, with one Gold Star in lieu of 2nd Award, the Purple Heart Medal, the Air Medal with 2 Gold Stars in lieu of 3rd award, Vietnamese Staff Medal for exemplary service while performing on a major Vietnamese military command, the Army Commendation Medal, and the Prisoner of War Medal.
During his time in the Army, he also attended the University of Nebraska earning a Bachelor of General Studies with a Business major and Economics minor. After being discharged from the Army, Gene owned and operated many businesses for 20 years, and then worked and retired from Hollywood Casino in 2019 where he was a surveillance agent.
Gene is preceded in death by his father, mother and sister. He is survived by his wife of 23 years Jonelle (Evilsizer) Daluisio; 5 stepchildren – Randi Cialdella (husband RJ), Daniel Tucker (wife Megan), Christapher Tucker (wife Karinsa), Clinton Tucker (wife Kari), and Levi Tucker (wife Amanda); and 12 grandchildren that he loved dearly.
During his lifetime, Gene was always enthusiastic with anything in which he was involved. He especially loved making his wife happy with anything that she wanted to do. They went on numerous vacations and adventures together to give her experiences that she never had the opportunity prior to meeting Gene.
The family will have a private funeral service and burial due to current regulations in place. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Fisher House Foundation at fisherhouse.org Please use this email to inform Jonelle of your donation: [email protected]
Walker Funeral Home in Winchester is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerswinchester.com.
Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from Apr. 27 to May 5, 2020