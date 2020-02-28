Home

Evelyn Shoop Prescott


1931 - 2020
Evelyn Shoop Prescott Obituary
Evelyn Shoop Prescott, 88, passed away Sunday Feb. 23, 2020 at Wayne Hospital in Greenville, Ohio. She was born August 24, 1931 in Dayton, Ohio, daughter of the late Isaiah and Slyvia (Reese) Shoop.

Evelyn spent her married life in Union City, Indiana area. She and her late husband Dale were very active in the Ansonia Church of God. She taught Sunday school and sang in the Choir. Evelyn also loved to sew, in her later years she hemmed blankets for an outreach program at the Salem Ave. Church of God in Dayton. She moved to an assisted living apartment at the Brethren Home in 2018. Evelyn loved her family and most of all God. She will be missed by so many.

 Survivors include 3 children, Dean (Linda) Alexander of Greenville, Ohio, Su Ann (Paul) Walling of Nashville, Tennessee, Cathy (Mike) Dunevant of Greenville, Ohio; grandchildren Dustin Alexander, Heather (Nathan) Sparks, Jesse Alexander, Michelle (Qasin) Zaidi, Darrell (Shelly) Walling, Leah Dunevant, Nick (Rachel) Dunevant; 9 great grandchildren; a brother, Carl Shoop of Greenville, Ohio; nieces and nephews also.

She was preceded by her parents; 1st husband, Errol Alexander; 2nd husband, Dale Prescott '2014;' siblings, Loetta Leis, Waneda Piper and Glenn Shoop.
  
Visitation will be 12 noon- 1 p.m. Friday February 28, 2020 at the Ansonia Church of God, 750 South Main Street, Ansonia, Ohio, 45303.  Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. with Pastor Josh Stefanow officiating. Burial will follow in the New Pitsburg Cemetery.
 
Memorial contributions can be made to the Ansonia Church of God with envelopes available at the Church.  Online condolences may be expressed at www.reichardfh.com.
Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from Feb. 28 to Mar. 5, 2020
