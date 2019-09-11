Home

Faye K. Monroe


1936 - 2019
Faye K. Monroe Obituary
Faye K. Monroe, 83, of Winchester, passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Reid Hospital in Richmond. She was born on August 8, 1936, in Fountain City, IN, to Jack and Frances (Johnson) Ballard.
Faye attended Lynn High School. She was a nursing aide at the Randolph County Hospital. She was a past Brownie Leader and enjoyed doing puzzles.
Faye is survived by her husband of 66 years, John Monroe; two daughters, Pamela Sue Litteral of Versailles, IN, and Susan Kay Gage of Casselberry, FL; four grandchildren and one great grandchild; as well as, two brothers and five sisters.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and a son, Richard Monroe.
A service to celebrate Faye's life will be at a later date.
Walker Funeral Home in Winchester is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerswinchester.com.
Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from Sept. 11 to Sept. 19, 2019
