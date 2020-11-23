Florence was born August 17, 1924 in Edgewood, Indiana and died peacefully at home in Rochester, Michigan with her husband Leon Francis Hesser by her side on November 1, 2020. Florence was the daughter of Chester Christian Life and Lanella (Nellie) Ann Bavender. She was predeceased by her brother Hugh Jacob Life (1917-1987). Florence was raised in Redkey, Indiana and later in Winchester, Indiana. Florence married Leon in Winchester, Indiana in 1946 just after he returned from serving in World War II.



Florence graduated from Winchester High School (class of 1942 Winchester, Indiana), Purdue University (Bachelor of Education), University of Missouri (Master of Education), and Ball State University (Doctor of Education). She was passionate about reading and helping others, and for twenty years was a Professor of Education at The George Washington University in Washington, D.C. where she was the Director of The Reading Center. She was instrumental in starting The Reading Center for Women in Saudi Arabia, the first of its kind, with the sponsorship of Princess Haifa Al Saud of Saudi Arabia. Florence was a member of the North Naples (Florida) Methodist Church.



Florence was predeceased by her daughter Gwendolyn Ann Hesser (1949-2016) and is survived by her son George Christian Hesser and daughter-in-law Kimberly Hesser. She is also survived by 4 granddaughters: Sharon Vanlandingham, Easton Hesser McKinney, Christen Hesser Traviss, and Caitlin Diane Hesser; three great grandsons: Tyler McKinney, Noah Vanlandingham, and Elliot Traviss; and great granddaughter Ayla Traviss.

