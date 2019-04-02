Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Foster Newman. View Sign

A dear loving soul; Foster Newman, 73, of Winchester, Indiana, formerly of Encinitas, California took his journey to paradise with our Lord & Savior on Monday, March 25th, 2019 at 5:00 PM in the company of Marg the hospice nurse & dear friends at the old parsonage/ Kizer-Marsh home in Winchester, Indiana. He was born in Hollywood, California on April 6, 1946 to Stella Nudellman. His father & brother preceded him multiple decades ago. He was highly versed in the Vedics, enlightenment & holistic health. He served his country in the Army & served all he met with spiritual advice with love and care. He was a kind hearted man that loved his extra ordinary adoptive family; daughter, Stacie Goforth, granddaughters, Maysa Corya & Marri Corya & Monna Goforth as his few decade dear companion & partner at Potential Life Institute. They referred to themselves as Mr. & Mrs. Bickerson. He was blessed with many loving & supportive friends that he was honored to share his life with. His "Celebration of Life" will be on his birthday, April 6, 2019 at the old Main Street Christian Church, 220 S. Main Street in Winchester, Indiana. The doors will be open at 6 PM. Ken Rickett his pastor who baptized him and his mother will perform the eulogy at 6:30 PM then continue sharing memories until 9 PM with food, drink & music. A Ginkgo tree & other plantings will be placed on the corner of S. Main & South Street & will be called "Foster's Corner" A Jew for Jesus! He would only wish for prayers for the ones left behind to find love, peace & happiness. Arrangements have been entrusted to MJS Mortuaries – Farmland Chapel.

