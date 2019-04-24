Francis E. Pugh age 85, of Redkey and former Portland resident passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019 in Parker Healthcare in Randolph County. He was born in Randolph County July 14, 1933 the son of Albert and Iris (Hardesty) Pugh. He was married August 3, 1985 to Betty Gierhart and she died September 4, 2005. He retired from OCM Foundary in Winchester. He served with the US Army and was a member of Portland Moose Lodge.
Surviving are two sons, Tony Pugh of Redkey and Michael Pugh of Redkey and one daughter, Catherine Jessup of Farmland, four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Private family services will be held. Burial will be in the Reitenour Cemetery. Memorials can be made to the . Baird-Freeman Funeral Home in Portland is in charge of arrangements.
Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from Apr. 24 to May 2, 2019