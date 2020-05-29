Francis Junior Bateman, 94, of New Weston, OH, passed away Tues., May 26, 2020, at the Village Green Health Campus. Junior was born Aug. 12, 1924, to the late Blanche (Hart) and the late Francis Marion Bateman.

Junior is survived by his loving wife of 73 years, Florence (Livingston) Bateman; his children, Ed (Marilyn) Bateman, of Union City, Indiana; Christine (Barry) Eliker, of Greenville, Ohio; Clyde (Chris) Bateman, of New Weston, Ohio, and Rae Jean Nieland, and significant other, Kenny Govier, of The Villages, Florida. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren: Amanda (Bob) Tinsley, Patricia (Kevin) Austin, Jeff (Annie) Wickersham, Chase Wright, Kimberly (Jason) Huighe, Jonathan (Amy ) Bateman, Emily (Chris) Reinhard, Molly Bateman, Bridget (Brian) Merchant, and Whitney Nieland, 20 great grandchildren, a sister, Carol (Jim) Walls, and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Ruth Evelyn Strait, a granddaughter Mallory Wright, and a daughter-in-law, Sharon Bateman.

Junior Bateman was a bighearted man, a loving husband, an incredible father, and a proud grandfather and great grandfather. There was nothing that brought him more pleasure than being with his family, especially his grandchildren.

He was never too busy to stop his farm work to visit with his children, or attend school activities of his grandchildren. He had a particular love for children of all ages.

He was a faithful man, dedicated to his church, Community United Methodist Church. He was always eager to help with the upkeep of the church, and he loved his church family, always ready to help anyone in need.

During his years of community service, he served on the Anthony Wayne School Board, was a member of the Union City Kiwanis, was a lifetime member of the Wednesday night Council meetings, was awarded the State Line Heritage Days Farmer of the Year award, held several offices at Community United Methodist Church, was a member of the Community United Methodist Dartball team, "Coffee Shop" breakfast club, B & S Travel Club, Mississinawa Valley sports team bus driver, and was a U.S. Army veteran of WW II, where he fought in Japan.

Junior lived a good life, yet a simple life, as a farmer. His passion was farming, including the hard work and long hours that accompanied it. He raised turkeys for many years and grain crops his entire life. There were two things he always knew about-the weather and the markets! His passing leaves a great void in the lives of his family and friends.

He will fondly be remembered as a great role model, a genuine friend, and a kindhearted, generous man.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a private family service will be held Sat., May 30, 2020.

In lieu of flowers, it is the wishes of the family that memorial contributions are given to The State of the Heart Hospice Care, 1350 N. Broadway St., Greenville, OH 45331 or Community United Methodist Church, 705 Brock Cosmos Rd., Union City, OH 45390.

