Parkinson's Disease took Fred Kindell away from us on Saturday afternoon, November 7, 2020 at 6:25pm. Fred was 74 years young.
Fred dealt with Parkinson's for a very long time, and learned early on just how devastating this disease was going to be. Most of you had no idea that anything was wrong, since, like a snowflake, each person with Parkinson's is different. Fred's Parkinson's was different, he knew something wasn't right, but would only tell a few when Fred was ready to talk, on Fred's terms. That's how we all know Fred!
Fred worked at many different jobs in his lifetime. He started working on a golf course at a very young age and loved playing golf as a boy and throughout his lifetime. He enjoyed playing with Clay, Carey and the Sheriff up until Parkinson's took that ability away from him. Fred worked at Anchor Hocking Glass and Warner Robbins Glass until going to work in the oilfield, where he ran several Oil Field Companies in Pasadena, Texas and in Louisiana for many years. Fred ran the Western Auto in Anahuac, Texas before coming to Caldwell, Texas, where he found the career that he really loved.
Fred went to work as the Jail Administrator for the Burleson County Sheriff's Office in June 1998 for Sheriff A.G. Wilhelm, and during his tenure, helped transform a small "live in" jail to a fully, round the clock, staffed operation. Fred was family to all of the Deputies, and himself became a Deputy Sheriff after attending the Peace Officer's Academy at Texas A&M University in July of 1990.
After the retirement of Sheriff Wilhelm, Fred followed many of the team in March 1991 to the Brazos County Sheriff's Office, where he became a Jail Officer. Fred wanted to return to Caldwell to put his Peace Officer skills to work, and in January 1994, became a Police Officer for the Caldwell Police Department. He was later assigned to the Brazos Valley Narcotics Task Force, until opportunity knocked again.
Fred returned to the Brazos County Sheriff's Office in October 1994 as the Captain of Jail Operations, where he again worked to reorganize and streamline jail operations there. His efforts earned him a position as a Criminal Investigator for the Sheriff's Office, and was soon promoted to the rank of Sergeant of the Criminal Investigations Division. Fred became affectionately known as "Fred L(period) Kindell" to the staff, always sharing his sharp wit and wry sense of humor to anyone he came across. Fred was truly that one of a kind friend.
Fred retired in July 2008, and just loved traveling the country in the RV with Reba Laverne. Fred loved fishing, and after many successful fishing trips to Rockport with Gerald, he decided that was where they would settle down. To be close to the coast, the water, the fishing, and of course, the food! His retirement job was helping Reba Laverne rescuing cats for Cat Tales Rescue in Rockport, Texas. Yes, scrappy old Fred really fell in love with the kitties, and they loved him back.
In recent years, Parkinson's was tough on Fred, but he always held on to that wit, that Fred L(period) Kindell sense of humor, and that will be something none of us will ever forget about him. Fred wouldn't want flowers; he would rather see his and Reba Lavern's work continue by helping to make sure the cats are taken care of. Donations for the foster cats they care for, in lieu of flowers, can be made to Reba Laverne Kindell, P.O Box 2237, Rockport, Texas 78381.
A private family graveside service will be held.
